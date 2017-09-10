Rick Porcello’s Outing Vs. Rays Doomed By Long Fifth Inning

Rick Porcello’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday wasn’t awful, but it would have been a lot better if he pitched past the fifth inning.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander was extra careful facing a tough Rays lineup, and that was evident by the three walks he dished out to designated hitter Logan Morrison. Porcello gave up just two runs in the Red Sox’s 4-1 loss, but he knew his inability to pitch deep into the game ultimately did him in.

“Absolutely, but I didn’t do myself any favors there by throwing 40 pitches in the fifth and creating kind of a mess for us,” Porcello said when asked if he wanted to go out in the sixth. “I always want to go back out there, but it is what it is. I got myself in a tough spot, and that was it.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images