Bill Belichick Leaves Warning Players Of CTE To Patriots’ Medical Staff

FOXBORO, Mass. — In the wake of news that Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer plans to sue the NFL and New England Patriots on behalf of the former tight end’s estate, Bill Belichick was asked how he warns players of the dangers of CTE.

Hernandez, who hanged himself in prison as he was serving a life sentence for murder, had a severe case of CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, at the time of his death.

“That’s really — the whole medical questions are ones that are kind of out of my area,” Belichick said Friday. “So, our medical department, medical staff covers, they cover a lot of things on the medical end, not just one specific thing. They cover a lot.”

Belichick was asked a follow-up if the NFL does enough to warn its players of CTE.

“Again, I’m not a doctor, I’m not a trainer, I’m a coach,” Belichick responded. “The medical department, they handle the medical part of it, but I won’t do that.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images