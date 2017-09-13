Bill O’Brien Hasn’t Chosen Starting QB For Thursday Game Vs. Bengals

The Houston Texans’ quarterback situation is kind of a mess after their loss Sunday, but Bill O’Brien isn’t giving any clues as to how it will pan out in Week 2.

The Texans head coach was quick to pull Week 1 starter Tom Savage for rookie Deshaun Watson with the Jacksonville Jaguars up 19-0 at halftime in their eventual 29-7 win. But despite the fact that it seems like a given they’d go with Watson on Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals, O’Brien said Tuesday that he hasn’t chosen a starter, and it might be a game-time decision, per ProFootballTalk.

In all honesty, though, neither quarterback was impressive in their season opener behind an offensive line that gave up 10 sacks to the Jags. Savage completed just seven of 13 passes for 62 yards in the first half, but Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire as his replacement, going 12-for-23 with 102 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Plus, Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Tuesday that his defense is preparing for Watson, so keeping mum might not do the Texans much good in the end.

