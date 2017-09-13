Liverpool Vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Can Liverpool bounce back on club soccer’s biggest stage?

The Reds will try to answer the question when they host Sevilla on Wednesday at Anfield in their Champions League Group E opener. The contest offers Liverpool a chance to avenge its loss to Sevilla in the 2016 UEFA Europa League final and react forcefully to last Saturday’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City.

Liverpool vs. Sevilla also marks the Reds’ return to the Champions League, ending a three-year exile from European soccer’s elite competition.

NESN will broadcast and live stream Liverpool vs. Sevilla to subscribers in New England.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Sevilla online.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: NESNgo and FOX Soccer Match Pass

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com