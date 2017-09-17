NFL

Bills vs. Panthers: Odds, Picks, Analysis For NFL Week 2 Game

by on Sat, Sep 16, 2017 at 10:40PM
1,842

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 2 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Buffalo Bills at (-7) Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET
Mike: Bills. The Panthers went 1-7 last year when they allowed at least 90 rushing yards. LeSean McCoy is a threat to get a good chunk of that every time he touches the ball. Carolina should win, but the Bills have the ability to keep it close.
Ricky: Panthers. Sorry, Buffalo. But you can’t play the New York Jets every week. This is when Christian McCaffrey officially introduces himself to the NFL with a huge game.
Andre: Panthers. Carolina’s pass rush was second in sacks last year and had an impressive performance on the road in Week 1, recording four sacks. Tyrod Taylor was sacked a league-high 42 times last season and the Bills’ offensive line hasn’t changed much this year.

Click to watch “The Spread,” our picks video podcast >>

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team