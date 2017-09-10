Browns Have Punt Blocked On First Drive, Start Season As Only They Could

A new season brings new hope for every NFL team — even the Cleveland Browns.

But that doesn’t mean the hope has to last longer than three minutes.

On the Browns’ very first drive of the season, in front of their home crowd, Cleveland punter Britton Colquitt had a punt blocked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tyler Matakevich. To make matters worse, Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo recovered the ball for a touchdown. Watch the play in the video below:

Oh, to be a Browns fan.

As frustrated as Browns fans might eventually become, they better not run on the field. Because if they do, Cleveland security is well-prepared to take them down.

