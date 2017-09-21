Bruins Lineup: Quartet Of B’s Stars Making Preseason Debut Vs. Flyers

There will be plenty of star power on the ice Thursday night for the Boston Bruins when they host the Philadelphia Flyers in a preseason game at TD Garden.

Thursday’s game in Boston — which can be seen on NESN — will be the preseason debut for veterans Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara and Tuukka Rask.

Here’s the full roster for Thursday night’s game against the Flyers.

FORWARDS

Noel Acciari

Kenny Agostino

Patrice Bergeron

Anders Bjork

Anton Blidh

Colby Cave

Jesse Gabrielle

Danton Heinen

Joona Koppanen

Brad Marchand

Riley Nash

Zach Senyshyn

Ryan Spooner

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Carlo

Zdeno Chara

Connor Clifton

Tommy Cross

Matt Grzelcyk

Jeremy Lauzon

Paul Postma

GOALIES

Tuukka Rask

Malcolm Subban

The Bruins are 2-0 so far in the preseason, notching wins over division rivals in the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings. Live coverage on NESN from TD Garden begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images