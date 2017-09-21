Bruins Lineup: Quartet Of B’s Stars Making Preseason Debut Vs. Flyers

There will be plenty of star power on the ice Thursday night for the Boston Bruins when they host the Philadelphia Flyers in a preseason game at TD Garden.
Thursday’s game in Boston — which can be seen on NESN — will be the preseason debut for veterans Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara and Tuukka Rask.
Here’s the full roster for Thursday night’s game against the Flyers.
FORWARDS
Noel Acciari
Kenny Agostino
Patrice Bergeron
Anders Bjork
Anton Blidh
Colby Cave
Jesse Gabrielle
Danton Heinen
Joona Koppanen
Brad Marchand
Riley Nash
Zach Senyshyn
Ryan Spooner
DEFENSEMEN
Brandon Carlo
Zdeno Chara
Connor Clifton
Tommy Cross
Matt Grzelcyk
Jeremy Lauzon
Paul Postma
GOALIES
Tuukka Rask
Malcolm Subban
The Bruins are 2-0 so far in the preseason, notching wins over division rivals in the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings. Live coverage on NESN from TD Garden begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.
