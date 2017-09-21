Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Doesn’t Want Jimmie Johnson To Win NASCAR Title

Jimmie Johnson is pursuing his eighth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship, but one of his teammates wouldn’t mind if he stalls at seven.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of Johnson’s garage-mates at Hendrick Motorsports, obviously wants to see the seven-time champ succeed. But if Johnson captures his eighth, he’ll surpass a record set by Richard Petty and Earnhardt’s father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

And during Tuesday’s episode of Earnhardt’s “Dale Jr. Download” podcast, the soon-to-be retired driver admitted that part of him wants to see Johnson come up short.

“There’s a little sliver of me that doesn’t want Jimmie to win eight,” Earnhardt said. “I like that Jimmie tied (Earnhardt Sr.) because I see him and my father more as equals. I think Jimmie is definitely in the conversation of the greatest driver that’s ever been in the sport. Now, I’m biased because I think my dad’s awesome.”

Awesome definitely is one way to describe “The Intimidator.”

One of the most popular drivers in NASCAR, history, Earnhardt Sr.’s 76 Cup victories ranks eighth all-time. Johnson, meanwhile, is tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth all-time with 83 wins, just one victory behind both Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison.

Speaking of Johnson, he’ll have to step it up if he wants reach NASCAR immortality in 2017. With nine races remaining in the playoffs, the 42-year-old sits in seventh place, 56 points behind leader Martin Truex Jr.

