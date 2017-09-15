Bubba Wallace Keeping Head Down After Tough Year: ‘I’m Not Done Yet’

Darrell Wallace Jr. has endured one of the most trying years of his career thus far in 2017, but the low points only have spurred him on to keep pursuing his dream.

In a blog post for NASCAR.com on Friday, Wallace revealed that his 2017 season, with all its peaks and valleys, has given him a new perspective on his career.

“I’m continuing to look at this trying season as a building block that will aid me in my next steps in racing,” Wallace wrote. “Making appearances at the track just to keep relevant in a very fast-moving sport.

“Because I’m not done yet.”

Although Wallace failed to reach victory lane, he started the 2017 Xfinity Series strong, working his way to fourth in the standings. Despite that, though, Roush Fenway Racing in June closed his No. 6 team.

“I never thought I would lose my ride. Not at that moment,” Wallace said, “not when we were a legitimate championship contender.”

After having the rug essentially pulled out from underneath him, it would have been easy for Wallace to take on a defeatist outlook. He instead remained the course, and has gotten multiple opportunities to showcase his talents.

The discontinuation of his Xfinity campaign paved the way for the 23-year-old to start four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races while Aric Almirola was injured. After impressing many people with his performance behind the wheel of the No. 43, Wallace landed a one-off drive in the Camping World Truck Series LTI Printing 200, which he won — though his truck ultimately failed inspection.

Wallace again will be back on track Saturday, fielding a Nickelodeon-sponsored No. 98 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity race at Chicagoland.

Thumbnail photo via NASCAR