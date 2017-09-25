Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Still Figuring Out ‘Crazier’ Boston Traffic

CANTON, Mass. — As if Gordon Hayward needed another reminder that life comes at you fast.

Hayward, an Indiana native, spent his first seven seasons with the Utah Jazz before signing a max contract with the Boston Celtics as a free agent this offseason. He’s embracing his new team and his new home in Wellesley, Mass., but it’s already become abundantly clear to the 27-year-old that driving around Boston is a little different than navigating the streets of Salt Lake City.

“I’m still like trying to use Waze (navigation app) for everything, trying to get around,” Hayward said Monday at Celtics Media Day. “The intersections here are a little bit different than what I’m used to — like, there’s three or four roads going down to two or one. It’s a little crazier here.

“But that being said, we love where we’re at. Met a lot of good people in town in Wellesley already that have been really helpful and said, ‘If you need anything, let us know.’ Just really neighborly, which is really cool to see, and welcoming us to the city. Went to the North End and ate at Strega, which was really cool and a nice little restaurant. We’re just getting into it, and we’re excited about it.”

Things will only get busier as the Celtics start training camp and ultimately tip off their 2017-18 season next month. Maybe by then Hayward will be able to find his way around without the help of GPS.

Then again, as long as Hayward can make it to TD Garden without any issues, the Celtics should be happy, as being behind the wheel in Boston can be treacherous for even the most experienced drivers.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images