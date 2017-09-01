Celtics Press Conference Live Stream: Watch Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward Introduction

The newest members of the Boston Celtics will (finally) be introduced Friday morning in Boston.

Forward Gordon Hayward and guard Kyrie Irving will get their first chances to try on the green when they’re introduced to the media and fans at a press conference at TD Garden.

NESN and NESN.com will have full reaction from the Garden, but you can watch the press conference live online via Celtics.com.

Here’s how to watch.

When: Friday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m. ET

Live stream: Celtics.com

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images