Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Wants To Fight Ronda Rousey — In WWE Over UFC

Cris “Cyborg” Justino is challenging Ronda Rousey yet again, but this time, it’s not in the octagon.

The UFC featherweight champion has had an ongoing battle with Rousey, but the two have never actually fought, for various reasons. Rousey was never too keen on going up against Justino because of her positive steroid test in 2011, and she demanded Justino fight as a bantamweight.

But Rousey’s (controversial) coach Edmond Tarverdyan told MMAFighting.com on Monday that he hopes she returns to UFC for one more fight against Justino.

“That’s the one,” Tarverdyan said. “I want that fight. When I trained Ronda, I know Ronda could beat Cyborg. I know that. Cyborg is too slow.”

Justino said in a post on her website Tuesday that she doesn’t want a UFC fight, but she’d make the transition to the WWE, which has been teasing Rousey debut for a while now.

“Both of us are now at different chapters in our careers and for me that chapter is finished,” Justino wrote. “If Ronda is wanting to make the fight for the fans, I would still be willing to give them it, but I think it would be better to take place inside the WWE ring.

“For her it gets her one step closer to Hollywood and for me it would be another exciting challenge and a chance to test my athletic ability. I also think this would be the best platform for Edmond as he is not nothing but a joke of a coach!”

With the outcome being predetermined, neither fighter would enjoy much glory in a WWE matchup. It sure would be entertaining, though.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images