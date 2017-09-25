Damien Woody Shreds Matt Light For His Comments On Patriots Players’ Protest

Matt Light apparently wasn’t the god of all things Patriot during his NFL career in New England.

Ex-New England Patriots lineman Damien Woody rebuked Light on Monday morning for comments he made about Patriots players protesting during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner.” In seperate interviews, Light sharply criticized the 17 Patriots, who knelt Sunday at Gillette Stadium during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality, and urged them to find a “better way” to voice their concerns.

Woody used Twitter on Monday morning to clap back at his former teammate.

So basically Matt Light was like I don’t give a damn about WHY ppl are kneeling & this notion that it wouldn’t have happened during my time — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 25, 2017

Child please! I would like to see u tell another grown man what he could or couldn’t do! U can disagree but you had no authority over anyone — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 25, 2017

Light played for New England between 2001 and 2011, primarily as a left tackle. Woody was an offensive guard for New England between 1999 and 2003.

Sunday was a day of dissent in the NFL, with many teams and more than 130 players taking part in some form of protest. Their actions immediately sparked debate, which has rolled on long after the final whistles in Week 3.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/ESPN