DeLana Harvick Hopes Subway Debacle Is ‘Learning Lesson’ For Daniel Suarez

With more young drivers joining the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series each year, DeLana Harvick, Kevin’s wife, hopes Daniel Suarez’s current predicament sends a message to the rest of the sport’s up-and-comers.

Harvick, like most race fans, tweeted Tuesday to weigh in on Suarez’s recent loss of sponsorship. Although she agreed with the majority of the NASCAR world, saying the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s situation is “unfortunate,” she added that he and other rising stars can learn from the situation.

Subway ended its sponsorship of JGR’s No. 19 Toyota on Saturday, with one race still remaining on the 2017 deal. The decision was made because Suarez and NASCAR on NBC’s Rutledge Wood handed out Dunkin’ Donuts to fans at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July.

Interesting and unfortunate turn of events in the sponsor snafu with Suarez. Hopefully it's a learning lesson for him & younger drivers. — DeLana Harvick (@DeLanaHarvick) September 5, 2017

Racing drivers, as is the case for all professional athletes, have lots of people who help them navigate the media landscape and interact with sponsors. The rift between Subway and Suarez, Harvick says, should serve as a reminder that the buck ultimately stops with the person who signs on the dotted line.

Know your sponsor & the contract, period. Nobody watches your back more than u, not your PR/manager. Steer your own ship on & off the track. — DeLana Harvick (@DeLanaHarvick) September 5, 2017

It’s admittedly not entirely clear if Suarez’s participating in the “Donuts with Daniel Suarez” segment violated his contract. A JGR spokesperson recently denied that it did, though team owner Joe Gibbs confirmed that the spot was Subway’s reason for terminating its agreement.

