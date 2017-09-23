Devin McCourty, NFL Respond To Trump’s Comments On League, Anthem Protests

The NFL and its players weren’t exactly pleased with the comments President Donald Trump made Friday at a rally in Alabama about the league and players who protest during the national anthem.

Trump made incendiary remarks about NFL players who protest, calling them “sons of b——” before essentially calling the NFL weak and criticizing rules that protect athletes from serious injury. And on Saturday morning, the league had a response.

New NFL statement pic.twitter.com/XHPgVvPPfH — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 23, 2017

The NFL’s statement is rather vague and doesn’t address Trump by name, though we can make some pretty safe assumptions about what the league means. The players, however, were much more direct, and that included New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty.

(Warning: Some of these comments include strong language.)

Ppl said it was disrespectful not going to the White House..I’m sure they are quiet about us being called “sons of bitches” 🤦🏿‍♂️(D-Mac) — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) September 23, 2017

It's really sad man … our president is a asshole — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) September 23, 2017

Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 23, 2017

It's a shame and disgrace when you have the President of the US calling citizens of the country sons of a bitches. — Bishop Sankey (@BishopSankey) September 23, 2017

Smh & all because @Kaepernick7 is exercising his right as an American citizen to protest. — Bishop Sankey (@BishopSankey) September 23, 2017

Might as well call the creators of the Constitution SOBs too. — Bishop Sankey (@BishopSankey) September 23, 2017

I can’t take anything our Celebrity in Chief says seriously. He’s a real life clown/troll 🤡 — George Iloka (@George_iloka) September 23, 2017

I hope more players kneel https://t.co/FjBHNhESh0 — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) September 23, 2017

Continue to use your voices and your platforms for racial equality and to stop injustices in our communities. This is bigger than us!!! ✊🏿 — Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) September 23, 2017

I'm a full supporter of the Flag & This country! Trust Me! But this can't be real! https://t.co/GAPkZPB8hz — Rishard Matthews (@_RMatthews) September 23, 2017

cloth has more value than people. apparently. https://t.co/PZjeRA9861 — feeno (@ArianFoster) September 23, 2017

It turns out people don’t take too kindly to someone insulting their mothers.

