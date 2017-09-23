Devin McCourty, NFL Respond To Trump’s Comments On League, Anthem Protests

The NFL and its players weren’t exactly pleased with the comments President Donald Trump made Friday at a rally in Alabama about the league and players who protest during the national anthem.
Trump made incendiary remarks about NFL players who protest, calling them “sons of b——” before essentially calling the NFL weak and criticizing rules that protect athletes from serious injury. And on Saturday morning, the league had a response.
The NFL’s statement is rather vague and doesn’t address Trump by name, though we can make some pretty safe assumptions about what the league means. The players, however, were much more direct, and that included New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty.
(Warning: Some of these comments include strong language.)
It turns out people don’t take too kindly to someone insulting their mothers.
