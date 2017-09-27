Donald Trump Spoke To Jerry Jones About NFL Protests, Has Message For Players

Donald Trump can’t stop tweeting about football.

The president has angrily opposed NFL players taking a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner:” He called for those who kneel to be “fired” during a rally in Alabama last Friday, then sent at least one tweet per day addressing the issue over the next four days.

Trump made it five straight days Wednesday morning, claiming he spoke to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones following the team’s protest before their game Monday night.

Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Jones and the Cowboys took a knee as a team before the national anthem began in a show of solidarity, continuing a wave of NFL protests against social inequality in America. The team stood while the anthem was playing, though, and apparently this pleased Trump, despite the mixed message he sent Tuesday morning.

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

It’s unclear what discussion Trump had with Jones, but it’s still significant the president reached out to one of the most powerful owners in football regarding the protests.

Then again, Trump has been quite hung up on this issue since Friday; he called for a ban on kneeling during the national anthem Tuesday, then later that night tweeted a video of Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt showing “respect” for the U.S. anthem after a race.

Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem! 🇺🇸🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/zkenuAP9RS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Left thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Right thumbnail photo via Michael Clevenger/Courier-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK