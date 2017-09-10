Eagles QB Carson Wentz Already Drops NFL Play-Of-The-Year Candidate

It didn’t take long for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to make the NFL’s end-of-season highlight reel.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Washington Redskins, Wentz completed a wild 58-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Nearly sacked on multiple occasions, Wentz eventually broke free and, while off-balance, launched a bomb to Agholor.

Watch the play in the video below:

What a way to start the season.

Still just a second-year player in the NFL, Wentz is going to show his youth and make mistakes at times. But plays like this show just how talented the former North Dakota State Bison is.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images