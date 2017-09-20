Falcons Rookie Has Hilarious Reason For Reemerging On Social Media

Takkarist McKinley’s hiatus from social media didn’t last very long.

McKinley, who the Atlanta Falcons drafted No. 26 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, made an announcement regarding his departure from social media just about a week before the Falcons’ regular-season opener.

Deactivating all my social media account by midnight for a while. Changing my # tomorrow. If you don't hear from me anymore oh well. — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 5, 2017

While McKinley said he’d be off social media “for a while,” it wound up only being a two-week break. The rookie defensive end announced his social media revival with a tweet Monday night.

Twitter and Instagram provide endless entertainment, and it sounds like McKinley missed it during his time away from social media. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the 21-year-old explained why he couldn’t be away from his favorite apps any longer.

As for why @Takk decided to come back to social media, he said he was tired of watching puppy videos on You Tube 😂 — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) September 20, 2017

So if you’re friends with McKinley on Snapchat, make sure not to send him any videos of your dog.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images