Sporting KC Vs. Red Bulls Live Stream: Watch U.S. Open Cup Final Online

And then there were two.

Sporting Kansas City and the New York Red Bulls will meet Wednesday night at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, MO., in the 2017 U.S. Open Cup final. The winner will claim one of U.S. soccer’s most prestigious trophies and a place in the sport’s history in this nation.

The Red Bulls are relishing the chance to win their first Open Cup championship, while Sporting KC vies for its third in the last six years.

The teams have faced off once this season, with Sporting KC winning 2-0 on May 3. But that was ages ago, and what transpires in the Open Cup final will dwarf the last meeting in significance.

ESPN2 will broadcast the 2017 U.S. Open Cup final. Here’s how to watch Sporting KC vs. Red Bulls online.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images