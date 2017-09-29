NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Thunder Agree To Monster Contract Extension

Russell Westbrook’s future in Oklahoma City is all but secure.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard has agreed to sign a the most lucrative contract in NBA history, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing sources. Westbrook’s five-year, $205 million contract extension will begin in the 2018-19 season. He’ll earn around $233 million at an average of $38.33 million annually for the next seasons.

Westbrook won the 2016-17 NBA MVP award last season, after averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. His contract recognizes his elite status and OKC’s desire to keep him in place over the long term.

Westbrook could have opted out of his existing contract after this season, but the money on offer and the Thunder’s offseason acquisitions of Carmelo Anthony and Paul George seems to have persuaded him to stick around.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images