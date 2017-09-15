Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Top Players To Target, Avoid

It took only one week for this year’s fantasy football landscape to be shaken to its core.
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson, the No. 1 overall pick in many fantasy drafts, suffered a wrist injury in Week 1 of the NFL season that could sideline him for several months. The unfortunate injury was one of last weekend’s several key developments, which NESN.com’s Darren Hartwell broke down on this week’s episode of “The Hurry-Up,” presented by MyBookie.ag.
Check out the video above for Hartwell’s fantasy football waiver wire advice going into Week 2.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images
