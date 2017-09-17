GGG Rips Controversial Scoring In Canelo Fight As ‘Terrible’ For Boxing

Gennady Golovkin was as cerebral during his postfight press conference Saturday night as he was throughout his 12-round war with Canelo Alvarez earlier in the evening.

Golovkin and Canelo fought to a split-decision draw that left many boxing pundits scratching their heads, largely because one judge inexplicably scored the tightly contested fight 118-110 in favor of Canelo when some — perhaps even most — believed GGG was victorious. Golovkin, who controlled most of the middle rounds, was asked about the controversial scoring during his postfight press conference, and the 35-year-old responded calmly yet pointedly.

“This is terrible for the sport, for boxing,” Golovkin said. “I’m a champion. This is the biggest fight for boxing … This is terrible. Unbelievable. Unbelievable.”

A rematch between Canelo and GGG seems inevitable, especially given the controversial result. Boxing has a bigger issue on its hands, though, as questionable scorecards have become all too common.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images