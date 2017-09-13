Here’s Why Draymond Green Isn’t Surprised By Kyrie Irving Trade To Celtics

The NBA world has had some time to digest the shocking trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

But whether it’s now or at the time of the deal, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green wasn’t surprised by Irving’s decision to ask out of Cleveland. He does have a lot of respect for the new Celtics point guard, though.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it surprised me,” Green told reporters Tuesday, via The Mercury News. “I would say more than anything, it’s the respect level I have for him. That’s tough to do. I don’t think people take into account that he put so much pressure on himself by doing that. But the willingness to do that, knowing the pressure that comes with that and saying, ‘I’m ready to do it; let’s do it.’ That’s what stood out to me more than anything.”

You can hear his full answer about the Irving trade in the video below.

Draymond Green with plenty of thoughts on the Kyrie Irving trade pic.twitter.com/mHEcPQ75DM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 12, 2017

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images