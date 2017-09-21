Jerry Jones Doesn’t Seem To Know What Kryptonite Means For Superman

As one of the first and most popular comic book superheroes in the U.S., Superman’s story is pretty well known by most Americans. He’s faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, is able to leap tall buildings in a single bound and his only weakness is Kryptonite.
But Jerry Jones might need to brush up on his Superman facts.
The Arkansas Razorbacks are celebrating the Cowboys owner Saturday for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction this year, as they’re the home team in a matchup against Texas A&M at Dallas’ AT&T Stadium. But in a video they posted of Jones talking about his days on the team, Jones made a pretty glaring error when comparing putting on an Arkansas helmet and feeling like Superman.
“I think of the days that I’d put the Razorback helmet on, and it just made me Superman,” Jones said. “It was like Kryptonite.”
Uh, that’s definitely not how it works.
Yes, we know this doesn’t have much to do with actual football, but it’s still pretty hilarious that someone with as much life experience as Jones doesn’t understand a fairly common word.
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images
