Jerry Jones Explains Why He’s Opposed To Protests During National Anthem

UPDATE (8:26 p.m. ET): The Dallas Cowboys chose a unique way to express unity prior to their “Monday Night Football” clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

All Cowboys players, staff, and owner Jerry Jones took a knee and locked arms prior to “The Star-Spangled Banner” and then stood as the national anthem was sung.

The entire Cowboys team kneeled together — *before* the anthem — to make a statement about unity pic.twitter.com/ZV9W8PpotE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 26, 2017

Cowboys took a knee before the anthem. Wanted to show unity, but keep it separate. pic.twitter.com/v19Hg8GU0V — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 26, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: If any Dallas Cowboys players choose to protest during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” it will be much to the chagrin of their boss.

In an interview with FOX Business, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why he’s opposed to players using the national anthem as a setting for protest.

“I do not think the place to express yourself in society is as we recognize the American flag and all of the people that have made this great country, the very opportunity for us to even be there in front of the nation,” Jones said. “So that’s not the place to do anything other than to honor the flag and everybody that’s given up a little bit for it.”

Protests during the national anthem became a widespread theme Sunday in wake of the comments made by President Donald Trump on Friday. Trump lashed out at players who protest during the anthem, calling them “sons of (expletive)” and campaigning for them to be “fired.”

Several NFL owners condemned Trump for his harsh comments. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan locked arms with his players during the national anthem prior to his team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, while Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he was “deeply disappointed” in the tone of Trump’s message.

