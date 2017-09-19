Jimmie Johnson Helps 97-Year-Old Florida Woman Affected By Hurricane Irma

Jimmie Johnson didn’t get a lot of rest after Sunday’s Tales of the Turtles 400.

Johnson, who flew back to North Carolina after finishing eighth at Chicagoland Speedway, caught another plane Monday morning that took him to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts, according to USA TODAY. The 42-year-old Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver and his 7-year-old daughter, Genevieve, worked with his main sponsor, Lowe’s, and the non-profit First Response Team of America to help Vitalia Blanco of Naples, Fla.

Blanco, a 97-year-old Cuban immigrant, had evacuated ahead of Irma, but returned two days after the storm to find her home was without power and a tree had been downed in her yard. Johnson and his sponsors provided Blanco with an emergency generator to power her home, but her story gave him and his daughter the perspective he’d hoped they would gain on the trip.

“I’ve always had this desire to give back and help those in need,” Johnson told USA TODAY. “Perspective is everything.

“It’s really tricky as a parent to let your children watch the news and understand what events are going on in the country or the world for that matter. Genevieve is such a compassionate girl. She’s wanted to help since she heard about the first hurricane blowing into Houston. As this came about, it was something I wanted to bring her to see.”

The great people of @Lowes are hard at it in FL, we even helped install a generator, AC & removed a tree. https://t.co/LBttL4niNA to donate. pic.twitter.com/GOEIDHOvb3 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 18, 2017

The seven-time Cup champion’s willingness to help out was evident from the fact that he helped cut limbs off the fallen tree so it could be removed from her yard. And although Johnson clearly didn’t make his journey as a publicity stunt, FRTA founder Tad Agoglia noted that the attention that followed the Hendrick Motorsports driver was more than welcome.

“Jimmie being out here, just for him to be out here and shining a light on what we’re doing I think really, really helps people become aware of the needs that are here and the work that we’re trying to accomplish,” Agoglia said.

We continue to help our neighbors in Florida recover from Hurricane Irma. Thank you @firstresponse and @JimmieJohnson for your partnership! pic.twitter.com/KgAXnFyc0N — Lowe's (@Lowes) September 19, 2017

In addition to his efforts on the ground in Naples, Johnson reportedly also is helping those impacted by both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey by heading the Hendrick Relief Fund — which hopes to raise $500,000 in two weeks.