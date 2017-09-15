Jon Jones (Kind Of) Breaks Silence About Failing UFC 214 Drug Test

Jon Jones isn’t backing down.

Jones, whose failed drug test resulted in him being stripped of the UFC light heavyweight championship he recaptured from Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 on July 29, finally broke his silence Thursday.

Jones had sent a few cryptic tweets since it was revealed last month that his urine samples collected July 28 tested positive for the steroid Turinabol. But Thursday marked the first time that Jones, whose “B” sample also came back positive, directly addressed the situation.

The 30-year-old’s defense: Denial.

Dude the truth is I would never do steroids, I put that on my children and I put that on my Heavenly Father https://t.co/i8EEbrQU5x — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 14, 2017

This, of course, isn’t the first time Jones has been caught up in a drug scandal. His latest fight against Cormier, which since has been changed to a no-contest, was supposed to mark his return from a one-year suspension he received prior to UFC 200 for testing positive for clomiphene and letrozole, two substances Jones later claimed to have ingested unknowingly by using a tainted sex pill.

Jones could face a four-year suspension for his latest failed drug test, although he has the right to appeal. In the meantime, Cormier has been given back the UFC light heavyweight championship.

