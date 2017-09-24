LeBron James Asks Americans Not To Let Donald Trump ‘Divide Us’ In Powerful Video

LeBron James doesn’t mince words when talking about President Donald Trump, and the NBA superstar had an important message Saturday night.

After calling Trump a “bum” Saturday morning following the president’s choice to revoke his White House invitation to Stephen Curry (even though Curry already said he wasn’t going), James posted a powerful video message via Uniterrupted.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star asked Americans to unite against Trump’s hateful rhetoric and lamented the president’s decision to use sports as a way to try to divide the country.

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017

“Just giving ya’ll a little bit more in-depth insight about my tweet from earlier,” James said. “I think it’s basically at a point where I’m kind of just a little frustrated because this guy that we’ve put in charge has tried to divide us once again, and obviously, we all know what happened with Charlottesville and the divide that caused. Now, it’s even hitting home for me more because he’s now using sports as the platform to try to divide us.

“We all know how much sports brings us together, how much passion it has, how much we love and care, and the friendships and everything that it creates. For him to try to use this platform to divide us even more, it’s not something I could stand for and it’s not something I could be quiet about.

“You look at him asking the NFL owners to get rid of players off the field because they’re exercising their rights and that’s night right. Then, when I wake up, I see a colleague of mine has been uninvited of something he said he didn’t even want to go to in the first place, to the White House. It’s just something I can’t stand for.

“We’ve got Jemele Hill and Colin Kaepernick and all these people are speaking up, and it’s for the greater cause. It’s for us to all come together. It’s not about a division, it’s not about dividing, we as American people need to just come together even more strongly. This is a very critical time, and me being in the position that I am, I had to voice this to ya’ll. Love ya’ll, man.”

James never has been afraid to speak his mind when discussing social and political issues, and we’re glad the superstar knows how important his voice can be.

