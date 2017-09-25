LeBron James Has Blunt Reason For Not Giving Kyrie Irving Any Advice

LeBron James has a plethora of basketball knowledge, but don’t expect the three-time NBA champion to share any of it with one of his former teammates.

Speaking with the media Monday, James was asked if he had any advice for Kyrie Irving as the star point guard embarks into his first season with the Boston Celtics. While it’s unknown whether or not James and Irving have a relationship outside the game, it’s clear there won’t be any love lost on the court.

“I don’t have any advice for him now,” James said, per TNT. “I have no advice for him or any other people that are any other team. Listen we’re trying to win a championship here. I don’t have time to give advice to other guys. You’re either with us or against us.”

Irving conceivably was going to be the next face of the Cavaliers’ organization, but the 25-year-old stunned the basketball world when he asked to be traded in mid-July. James even was ready to “give Irving the keys” to the franchise, but now, Irving simply is a member of another team that the Cavs are trying to get through in the Eastern Conference.

“Like if my son went on another team and we’re playing against each other,” James said. “I’m not giving him advice.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to see James and Irving square off, as the Celtics visit the Cavaliers on the NBA’s opening night Oct. 17.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images