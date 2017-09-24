Lions’ Postgame Food Catches Fire After Heartbreaking Loss To Falcons

The Detroit Lions appeared to be on their way to a 3-0 start with a Week 3 home win over the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Lions wide receiver Golden Tate caught a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford that initially was ruled a touchdown with less than 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, after reviewing the play, the officials determined Tate was short of the goal line when he was down. The ball was placed at the half-yard line, but because Detroit didn’t have any timeouts remaining, the officials called a 10-second runoff that ended the game.

Jennifer Hammond of FOX 2 Detroit provided a rule explanation.

The call to overturn the touchdown was questionable, and so was the 10-second runoff decision.

#Lions ball caught knees up untouched! Lions robbed by refs again! Worse call ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/rrvmWhfX1F — Joe McCloskey (@JoeMcCloskey2) September 24, 2017

That is brutal. 10 second run-off after a changed call, so the Lions lose. HOW is that a rule? — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 24, 2017

Not only did the Lions lose, their postgame food engulfed in flames.

To make matters worse for the #lions. The food is on fire at Ford Field by the locker room. pic.twitter.com/aLFNDj4kc3 — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) September 24, 2017

Yeah, we're pretty heated about how this one ended 😤🔥 https://t.co/HO2DKMioSh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 24, 2017

It was a tough day for the Lions, but they’re still 2-1 on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images