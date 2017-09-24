Titans, Seahawks Stay In Locker Room During National Anthem In Unprecedented Moment

There was an unprecedented scene before the Seattle Seahawks-Tennessee Titans game at LP Field on Sunday.
In response to President Donald Trump’s call to “fire” any player who protests during the national anthem, both the Seahawks and Titans released separate statements saying they would not be coming onto the field for the anthem.
And as a result, LP Field looked eerily empty before kickoff.
But the team’s weren’t the only ones in Nashville, Tenn., to take a stand, as singer Meghan Linsey and her guitarist took a knee at the end of the song.
The Pittsburgh Steelers also did not take the field for the anthem prior to their loss to the Chicago Bears, as head coach Mike Tomlin said he didn’t want to put his team in a difficult situation.
It was an important day in the NFL.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
