Titans, Seahawks Stay In Locker Room During National Anthem In Unprecedented Moment

There was an unprecedented scene before the Seattle Seahawks-Tennessee Titans game at LP Field on Sunday.

In response to President Donald Trump’s call to “fire” any player who protests during the national anthem, both the Seahawks and Titans released separate statements saying they would not be coming onto the field for the anthem.

#Titans statement on not being on field for national anthem. pic.twitter.com/23PpFioaW4 — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) September 24, 2017

And as a result, LP Field looked eerily empty before kickoff.

Both the Titans & the Seahawks choose not to be on sidelines during today's National Anthem (📷 by @PJFOX17) pic.twitter.com/3m7nuImgju — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 24, 2017

But the team’s weren’t the only ones in Nashville, Tenn., to take a stand, as singer Meghan Linsey and her guitarist took a knee at the end of the song.

Seahawks-Titans anthem singer @meghanlinsey took a knee along with her guitar player at the end. Boom! Keep it going!pic.twitter.com/RyfsUzyjvA — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 24, 2017

The Pittsburgh Steelers also did not take the field for the anthem prior to their loss to the Chicago Bears, as head coach Mike Tomlin said he didn’t want to put his team in a difficult situation.

Here's Mike Tomlin's comments to @JamieErdahl on @NFLonCBS about the entire Steelers team not being on the field during the anthem today pic.twitter.com/YNVozP3I87 — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 24, 2017

It was an important day in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images