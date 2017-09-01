MLB Rumors: Astros Acquire Justin Verlander In Shocking Trade With Tigers

Justin Verlander is on the move.

The former Detroit Tigers Cy Young Award and MVP winner has been traded to the Houston Astros, according to multiple reports.

The Tigers have traded Justin Verlander to the Astros, I'm told. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) September 1, 2017

verlander is traded to astros — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 1, 2017

The deal, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, happened with only a minute to spare before the Aug. 31 trade deadline wrapped up. The Tigers will receive pitching prospect Franklin Perez, outfield prospect Daz Cameron and catcher Jake Rogers from the Astros, according to Heyman.

There were reports earlier in the night that Verlander had vetoed a trade to the Astros, but something appears to have changed.

Regardless, this gives Houston another a right-handed starter to help them down the stretch and (likely) in the playoffs. Verlander has a 10-8 record with a 3.82 ERA in 28 starts this season.

