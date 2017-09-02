Mookie Betts Can’t Explain Red Sox’s Struggles With RISP Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have been pretty good with runners in scoring position this season, compiling a .283 average as a team. But against the New York Yankees, it’s another story.

Though the Red Sox didn’t have many chances in their 5-1 loss to New York on Saturday, the club still went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, bringing them to 0-for-15 in the series so far. But overall, Boston is batting .148 (19-for-128) with runners on second and/or third against the Yankees this season, and the team can’t explain it.

“I have no idea what the answer to that question is,” right fielder Mookie Betts said after the loss Saturday. “It’s not like we’re not trying. We’re going out and doing what we can.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images