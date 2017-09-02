Watch Wyoming Punter Execute Worst Punt In History Of College Football

College football’s opening weekend is full of highlight-reel plays. And unfortunately for Wyoming punter Tim Zaleski, he made the reel for all the wrong reasons.
During the first half of Wyoming’s game against Iowa, Zaleski went back to punt and instantly became an internet sensation for executing one of the worst punts in the history of college football.
Zaleski bobbled the initial snap, and when he tried to save the play by kicking it anyway, he completely whiffed.
Oof.
And college football Twitter, of course, had some fun with it.
It can only go up from here for the Cowboys, as they were stomped 24-3 by Iowa.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter
