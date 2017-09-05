NASCAR Fans Lay Into Subway For Dropping Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing

Subway made a lot of enemies this weekend.

The fast food chain ended its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and Daniel Suarez on Saturday, and it’s safe to say the NASCAR community is none too happy about it. On Monday, the company sent out a tweet, which had nothing to do with the Suarez situation, though nearly every reply was related to just that.

Subway’s tweet was promoting one of its sandwiches, but race fans bombarded the company with responses, lambasting it for cutting ties with JGR and Suarez. One person even shares our opinion that Dunkin’ Donuts should sponsor the Mexican driver, and made a rough mockup of the car — emphasis on the word rough.

Another fan used Subway’s own words against it, saying he will no longer eat there “due to circumstances beyond their control.”

Due to circumstances beyond my control, I've been encouraging my family and friends to eat elsewhere. Anywhere else. — N. Richards (@SpanningTheLobe) September 5, 2017

As is the case whenever a company gets trolled, some users made pretty “punny” comments. And many of them were regarding Subway’s justification for dropping the Mexican driver.

I DONUT see myself eating st subway again.. — Sam Draiss (@nascrashesnmore) September 5, 2017

And one of these @DunkinDonuts to get the bad taste out of your mouth. pic.twitter.com/tpKaEoMXFO — Patricia Pierce (@PpierceXyZ) September 4, 2017

I'll save my teeth for a Donut. #suarez — PeteRepublic (@peterepublic) September 4, 2017

Amidst the wise cracks, however, there were many tweets that lended support for the 25-year-old and his squad in no uncertain terms.

Man that sandwich looks good. To bad I will never buy another sandwich from you again. You did @Daniel_SuarezG and @JoeGibbsRacing wrong. — Jason Billups (@jasonbillups) September 4, 2017

Bad move guys. @Daniel_SuarezG is great spokesman for y'all — David Wilson (@DWW1983) September 4, 2017

Even with all their years sponsoring Nascar, it's obvious Subway doesn't understand the fan base. #DontMessWithOurDrivers — Deanna (@darmstrong0212) September 5, 2017

Even though Suarez is a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie, the NASCAR faithful sure rushed to his defense as if he were a veteran.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images