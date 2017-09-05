Rockets Are Sold To New Owner For Reported Record Price For NBA Team

The Houston Rockets are changing hands for a huge chunk of change.

The NBA team announced Tuesday on its website that Tilman Fertitta has agreed to buy the franchise from Les Alexander, who has sold the team after 24 years of ownership. Fertittta, a lifelong resident of the Houston area and CEO of Landry’s, Inc. and Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels, will be the sole owner of the teams.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen as the next owner of the Houston Rockets,” Fertitta said in the Rockets statement. “This is a lifelong dream come true.”

Music superstar Beyonce reportedly was interested in purchasing a stake in the Rockets, as was former NBA great Dikembe Mutombo.

Fertitta has agreed to pay a record amount for an NBA franchise, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski‏, The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen and KRIV’s Mark Berman.

Sources: Leslie Alexander has agreed to a deal to sell team to Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta for NBA record sales price of $2.2B. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 5, 2017

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta set to buy Houston Rockets for a record $2.2 billion https://t.co/jX7qLOMoX2 via @houstonchron — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) September 5, 2017

According to NBA sources Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) is paying a record $2.2 billion to buy the #Rockets franchise — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 5, 2017

The NBA’s board of governors must approve Fertitta’s purchase of the Rockets.

Fertitta narrowly lost in the bidding to buy the Rockets in 1993 and he’ll have to pay up to finally secure the team, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Tilman Fertitta offered $81 million for the Rockets in 1993 (lost by $4 million). He will now pay 16 TIMES more, factoring for inflation. https://t.co/nhQPBTMA5Q — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 5, 2017

Times certainly have changed.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images