NBA Rumors: Andrew Bogut, Lakers Agree To One-Year Contract

Andrew Bogut was the last notable NBA free agent unsigned, and he’s now chosen his next team.

The veteran center will join the Los Angeles Lakers, per The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Free agent center Andrew Bogut has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent David Bauman of ISE tells The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2017

Bogut was bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers late last season and signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in time to be eligible for the 2017 playoffs. He suffered a season-ending injury in his first game with the Cavs.

Injuries have been the story of Bogut’s career since he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. He played in just 27 games between the Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks last season, and he hasn’t played in more than 70 games in a single campaign since 2007-08.

If healthy, Bogut gives the Lakers another quality center along with recently acquired veteran Brook Lopez.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images