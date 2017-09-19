Joel Embiid Hilariously Trolls Kevin Durant’s ‘Burner Twitter’

In case you weren’t aware, Joel Embiid is one of the best Twitter follows out there.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man is absolutely hilarious on social media, which has resulted in him becoming one of the biggest fan favorites in all of basketball.

Embiid was at it again Monday night at the expense of Kevin Durant. The Golden State Warriors star took the internet and sports world by storm earlier in the day when a pair of odd tweets led fans to believe that KD might have a secret Twitter account used to defend himself from haters.

Embiid, like the rest of us, clearly got a kick out of Durant’s Twitter conspiracy, as the 23-year-old got in on the fun by mocking KD’s “burner Twitter.”

Given that Embiid has boatloads of confidence and charisma, there’s a chance that he might not be joking in thinking that he’s better than Michael Jordan.

Thumbnail photo Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images