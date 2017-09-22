NBA Rumors: Warriors To Meet, Decide As Team Whether To Visit White House

The Golden State Warriors might sit this one out.

Team and league officials told ESPN that the Warriors plan to meet as a team this fall to discuss whether they’ll visit the White House to celebrate their 2017 NBA Finals victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors have not yet been invited to visit the White House, sources told ESPN, but it’s customary for championship teams in the four major sports to make the trip to the nation’s capital, although Donald Trump’s controversial presidency has made the occasion a very polarizing topic. Warriors star Kevin Durant, for instance, already has said he has no interest in attending.

“We will meet as a team to discuss it and make a decision,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who’s been critical of Trump’s administration in the past, told ESPN.

Kerr acknowledged he’s talked with several players about whether they’ll attend. Ultimately, according to the coach, it’s up to them — not the coaching staff — to decide whether to make the trip.

“There are a lot of different dynamics to this and different viewpoints,” Kerr told ESPN. “We’ve got players from all over the world and all over the country, and they’re going to have different perspectives, so I think it’s important for us all to get in a room and hash it out and decide what we want to do.”

President Trump has hosted the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots and World Series-winning Chicago Cubs since taking office in January.

