New Mexico State Wideout’s Great One-Handed TD Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The 2017 college football season isn’t even a week old and we already have a top contender for best catch.
New Mexico State wide receiver Jaleel Scott made an incredible one-handed touchdown catch in the second quarter of his team’s game at Arizona State on Thursday night.
Remember, you only need one foot in bounds for a completed catch in the college ranks.
Wow.
That catch reminded us of New York Giants star wideout Odell Beckham Jr.
The Aggies probably won’t make too many highlight reels this season, but you can bet this catch is going to be played over and over again throughout the season.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@Pac12Network
