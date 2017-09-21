NFL Players Petition Roger Goodell For Support, Ask For Activism Awareness Month

It may seem as though NFL players’ protests against racial inequality are going nowhere, but they’re actively trying to make sure that’s not the case.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, free agent wide receiver Anquan Boldin, and Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and wideout Torrey Smith sent a memo to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in August asking for the league’s support for their efforts. The 10-page memo, which was obtained by Yahoo! Sports on Wednesday, outlines various ways the players and the NFL can take action to improve racial equality.

“Our focus has been to identify and place our efforts on the key areas of reform where our influence and support can make a meaningful difference in the community,” the memo reads. “Those include prioritizing Criminal Justice Reform and Police/Community Relations Engagement.”

The players also asked the NFL to designate November as activism awareness month the same way they dedicate time to breast cancer awareness and military recognition. The memo focuses on progressive solutions to the players’ protests so athletes and the league can work toward making a difference in their communities.

“To be clear, we are asking for your support,” the memo says. “We appreciate your acknowledgment on the call regarding the clear distinction between support and permission. For us, support means: bear all or part of the weight of; hold up; give assistance to, especially financially; enable to function or act. We need support, collaboration and partnerships to achieve our goal of strengthening the community.”

One thing is obvious throughout the memo, and it’s that the players’ goal is to make real change. These men have the stature to have an impact in their respective communities, and with the league’s support, national anthem protests likely wouldn’t be necessary.

