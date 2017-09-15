NFL Rumors: Colts Plan To Start Ex-Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett In Week 2

Get used to seeing Jacboy Brissett playing under center for the Indianapolis Colts on Sundays.

That is, until star quarterback Andrew Luck returns.

Brissett, who the Colts acquired from the New England Patriots in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett prior to Week 1, made his debut against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in relief of fill-in starter Scott Tolzien. And after watching Brissett complete 2-of-3 passes for 51 yards in a 46-9 loss, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano is ready to make the 24-year-old the starter, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Sources: The #Colts are planning on starting QB Jacoby Brissett on Sunday vs. #AZCardinals. Former starter Scott Tolzien goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2017

Brissett’s sample size with Indianapolis obviously is small. However, upon entering Sunday’s blowout, the second-year QB made an immediate impact.

Now this is an NFL throw — Jacoby Brissett's first as a Colt. Great adjustment by Donte Moncrief as well. pic.twitter.com/YnlljxuKqA — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 11, 2017

It’s hard not to feel good for Brissett, who said all the right things while serving as the third QB on the Patriots depth chart.

With Luck continuing to work his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, Brissett’s been given a golden opportunity. And who knows, with rumors swirling of Luck’s long-term commitment to the Colts, Brissett could be auditioning for something much greater than a backup role.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images