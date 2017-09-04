NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriot James O’Shaughnessy Was Popular On Waiver Wire

It seems NFL teams were surprised to see tight end James O’Shaughnessy’s name pop up on the waiver wire Saturday afternoon.

O’Shaughnessy was claimed by six teams, the most of any player, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Jacksonville Jaguars had the highest waiver claim and snagged O’Shaughnessy. The Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints also put in claims for the tight end.

The Patriots traded a fifth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for O’Shaughnessy and a sixth-round selection during the 2017 NFL Draft. The Patriots elected to keep undrafted rookie tight end Jacob Hollister over O’Shaughnessy.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images