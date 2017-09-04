NFL Rumors: Patriots Sign Receiver Demarcus Ayers To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots have added a new wide receiver to the mix.

The Patriots on Monday signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Demarcus Ayers to the practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Ayers, who played his college ball at Houston, was a seventh-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2016. He appeared in two games last season, catching six passes for 53 yards and one touchdown, and two more in the 2016 postseason, catching three passes for 27 yards in wins over the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

The 23-year-old, who returned kicks and punts in college, turned down a spot on the Steelers’ practice squad after Pittsburgh released him over the weekend, a source told Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot.

Ayers is the only current member of New England’s practice squad who did not go through training camp with the team. The other eight members, all of whom signed Sunday, are wide receiver Cody Hollister, running back D.J. Foster, offensive linemen Ted Karras and James Ferentz, safeties Damarius Travis and David Jones, linebacker Trevor Bates and defensive end Geneo Grissom.

The Patriots still have one practice-squad spot remaining after reportedly releasing defensive tackle Darius Kilgo on Monday.

