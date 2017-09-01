No More Hinting, Felipe Massa Confirms Formula E Is Next Stop After F1

Felipe Massa hasn’t yet decided whether he will return to Williams Martini Racing for the 2018 season, but he has decided where he’ll race next year if he isn’t on the Formula One grid.

Massa has been very open about his willingness to compete in Formula E, but Friday he revealed that he has chosen the all-electric series as his post-F1 destination, according to Autosport. The Brazilian was asked by reporters ahead of the Italian Grand Prix if he’s thought of a contingency plan, should Williams not extend his contract.

“Yes, Formula E,” Massa told said. “But I don’t know when.”

When Massa briefly retired following the 2016 season, he tested Jaguar Racing’s FE car to get a feel for the electric racers. He also was in talks with Jaguar for a ride in 2017, but nothing came of those discussions, as he ultimately returned to F1.

The Williams driver claimed there’s no point in comparing FE and F1, as they’re so different from each other, though he reportedly praised how much the former has grown in just three seasons.

“(There are) some great ideas for the future and the championship is growing,” Massa said. “I think it’s fantastic (that new manufacturers are entering), and I see a big future in that category for a driver, especially after F1.”

Currently sitting P11 in the championship, Massa has outperformed his rookie teammate, Lance Stroll, all season, but Williams still might opt to let him walk. Although he obviously is still quick, at 36-years-old, Massa likely won’t be as attractive an option for the team as other drivers, such as Sergio Perez.

Considering Massa told Autosport “I don’t want to be in F1 to be at the back,” it’s seemingly Williams or bust for him in 2018, as there are no open seats further up the grid.

