Patriots Injury Report: Danny Amendola Remains Out With Various Ailments

The availabilities of New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower and wide receiver Danny Amendola officially are in doubt as of Thursday afternoon.

Hightower and Amendola missed practice again Thursday with injuries they suffered in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots have one more practice Friday before they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Here’s Thursday’s full injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Danny Amendola (concussion/knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Adam Butler (knee)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

S Nate Ebner (shoulder)

OT Cameron Fleming (ankle)

FS Devin McCourty (groin)

DT Vincent Valentine (knee)

Valentine returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session. Valentine also didn’t practice at all last week.

