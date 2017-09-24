Patriots Booed At Gillette Stadium While Making National Anthem Statement

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots did not stick to sports prior to their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Houston Texans.

During the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Gillette Stadium, 17 Patriots players decided to take a knee, including defensive starters Devin McCourty, Malcolm Butler, Duron Harmon and Stephon Gilmore.

Here is the full list of players who knelt.

Among Patriots who kneeled Harmon, McCourty, Brown, T Flowers, Cooks, Bolden, White, Bademosi, Butler, Butler, Gilmore, Guy, Branch, Roberts — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 24, 2017

Wise, King also in this group. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 24, 2017

Jordan Richards was the 17th player kneeling not previously identified. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 24, 2017

Other players, including quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Philip Dorsett and tight end Dwayne Allen, stood for the national anthem but locked arms with teammates.

The entire Texans team stood for the anthem and locked arms together on the opposite sideline.

New England’s protest was met with hostility from the Gillette Stadium crowd. Many fans loudly booed at the conclusion of the anthem, while some yelled at Patriots players to “stand up” as the anthem began.

There were many boos from fans, including some screaming "stand up" while the national anthem was beginning. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 24, 2017

Here’s video of the anthem, in which you can hear cheers turn into loud boos after the performance ends.

The Patriots’ act of solidarity comes after President Donald Trump lashed out at players who protest the national anthem Friday, calling them “sons of (expletive)” and saying they should be “fired” during a rally in Alabama.

New England teammates Nate Solder and McCourty responded to Trump’s comments in social media posts this weekend. Quarterback Tom Brady also shared an Instagram photo expressing unity, while owner Robert Kraft said he was “deeply disappointed” in the tone of Trump’s words.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images