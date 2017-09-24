Bengals Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The Cinncinati Bengals of old — the one that does really well during the regular season and doesn’t win in the playoffs — ain’t walking through that door.

The Bengals are off to a rough 0-2 start, and they still have yet to score a touchdown. There potentially is some good news for Cincy, though. While its Week 3 contest is in Green Bay, the Packers are coming off a loss in which they allowed 34 points to the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s how you can watch Bengals-Packers online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images