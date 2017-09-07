Premier League Transfer Window: How Early Closing Will Affect Soccer Business

How can a soccer player represent one team effectively when he wants to play for another?

The Premier League took steps to make that question obsolete Thursday when it voted to close its summer transfer window 48 hours before the first game of the season.

The radical change divides opinion, with many managers and club directors applauding it, while skeptics predicting it might wreak new havoc on teams’ best-laid plans for the season.

NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard looks at both sides and imagines how the Premier League’s early transfer-window close will affect the business of soccer going forward. Watch the above video for his predictions.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com