RC Racetrack Holds Moment Of Silence For Late NASCAR Racer Ted Christopher

In less than one month, the NASCAR community has been rocked by the juxtaposition of the deaths of a 13-year-old race fan and a 59-year-old veteran short-track racer. So one group of motorsport fans Tuesday made sure they paid their respects to both individuals before a late-model RC race.
Mill Hill Stadium, an RC racetrack in Kannapolis, N.C., posted a picture Wednesday that shows people standing in a circle around the facility’s oval, holding a moment of silence for Howell Brown III and Ted Christopher.
Brown, of Durham, N.C., died Aug. 25 following a four-year battle with Stage IV Pineoblastoma. He was a huge NASCAR fan who — as is evident from Mill Hill Stadium’s tweet — loved racing RC cars.
Christopher was killed Saturday in North Brandford, Conn., where the small plane that he was on crashed in a field. The Plainville, Conn.-native was a fixture in the Whelen Modified Tour, racking up 48 wins during his career, and his loss has been mourned by many Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers.
